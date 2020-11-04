Youngstown post-election prayer vigil draws many from both political parties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While voting is over, the community is still feeling the divide from such a contentious election season.

About 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Covelli Center for a Unity Prayer Vigil. The goal was to bring people together, no matter their background.

“Regardless of whose candidate ends up on top, it is important to us as brothers and sisters in Christ, various ethnicities, to come together,” said Pastor Jonathan Moore, with Grace Family Church in Canfield.

People who gathered together were required to wear masks while others prayed from their cars.

“There is an uplifting in the city of Youngstown in the Mahoning County,” said organizer Linda Daniels.

Daniels and others say this kind of celebration of unity, despite political differences, is exactly what this community needs right now.

“More reconciliation in the community. That we will see things differently, and we will understand each other better regardless of our skin tones, personal preferences, that we see each other as God’s child,” she said.

People who came to hear the message say now is the time to set aside our differences.

“I want to tell others who might be on a different political side of things from myself that I love them and I value them in my life. I’m a lesser person without them in my life,” Moore said.