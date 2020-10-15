Youngstown coalition ensuring transportation to the polls to make sure people vote

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Youngstown's Community Mobilization Coalition will provide people with rides so they can vote

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s Community Mobilization Coalition is making a concerted effort to get people to vote.

Early voting in Ohio and Pennsylvania is currently taking place, and turnout at some boards of elections has been three times that of four years ago.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Coalition will provide people with rides so they can vote.

People needing transportation can contact New Bethel Baptist Church at 330-747-2125.

“This truly is one of the most important elections in my lifetime, and I have seen quite a few of them… and that’s what the Community Mobilization is about. We’re about trying to get everyone out to the polls to vote,” said Dr. Rosie Taylor, with the Community Mobilization Coalition.

Dr. Taylor said getting a ride to the polls on Oct. 25 is not just limited to Youngstown city residents.