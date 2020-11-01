With 2 days left until election day, Biden to visit Ohio, Pa.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WYTV) – On Monday, Joe Biden will travel to Cleveland and on Tuesday, election night, Jill and Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh.

In Cleveland, Biden plans to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a Rural Get Out the Vote event with Jill in Lawrence County, Pa.

During election night, there will be a drive-in event in Pittsburgh.

The times for the three events are yet to be announced.