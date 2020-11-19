Who will be Youngstown’s next mayor? Hear from 3 people considering running

One is the incumbent, another a city councilman and the other is one of the area's most prominent female Republicans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, we learned of at least three people who will be running or are considering running for Youngstown mayor next year.

Incumbent Youngstown Mayor and Democrat Tito Brown says he’s definitely running for re-election.

City Councilman Julius Oliver says he’s giving it some serious thought but needs to get his auto detailing business situated.

Republican Tracey Winbush says she’s 99% sure she’ll be running for mayor.

“Youngstown is the hub, it is the heartbeat of the Mahoning Valley and we’re going to have to come off a respirator and actually take it and start beating so that we can reverberate throughout this whole region,” Winbush said.

“But we’ve come so far in the City of Youngstown. We’ve gotten past that old way of thinking and how we did business and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Brown said.

Brown says he doesn’t want to focus on the election yet but wants to devote his time to getting through the pandemic. If re-elected, one of his goals will be to create a five-year strategic plan.

“I would have loved to walk into this position and had a playbook and figured out we’re on page 50, and when you get on page 75 revisit these issues on the strategic plan,” Brown said.

“I would like the city to experience and benefit from what it’s like to have leadership with vision that’s unaffiliated, doesn’t owe anybody any favors and has no strings attached, but is free to work directly for the people of Youngstown. The city needs to be inspired. It needs a champion,” Oliver said.

We asked Winbush if being a Republican would help, given how Republicans did so well in this election.

“It’s not about Republican or Democrat, it’s about Youngstown. This is not about partisan politics, we’re done with that right now,” she said.