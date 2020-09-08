WATCH: 1-on-1 with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Ohio’s election preparations

President Trump blasted Joe Biden as he told America why he should keep his job in the White House. We breakdown what he said about law and order and the coronavirus. Plus, a one-on-one with Donald Trump Junior as he talks about mail-in voting, defunding the police, and the election meddling during the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump refused to allow the coronavirus to deny him the crowd he craved for the Republican National Convention. He ordered up a scene never before seen at the White House: an American president using the South Lawn as the official backdrop for such overtly political activity. The federal guidelines about keeping distance, avoiding crowds and wearing masks to fight the spread of the virus were emphatically ignored.