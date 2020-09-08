WATCH: 1-on-1 with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Ohio’s election preparations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After giving a press briefing Tuesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse, Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke one-on-one with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony.
Tuesday marks eight weeks until the November 3 General Election.
VOTING TIMELINE:
- Sept. 18
Military and overseas absentee voting begins
- Oct. 5
Last day to register to vote
- Oct. 6.
Early in-person voting beings
Absentee voting by mail begins
- Oct. 31
Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail
- Nov. 2
Absentee ballot postmark deadline
- Nov. 3
General Election Day
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at BOE in person
“We’ve gotten very accustom to sort of knowing who’s going to be the next president before we go to bed on election night, that may not be the case this year,” LaRose said. “What I can tell you, in Ohio, we’re going to record those results as quickly as we can but more important than speed is always accuracy.”