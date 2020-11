64.4% said yes, 35.6% said no

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County voters passed Warren City’s income tax renewal, according to unofficial returns.

The income tax is a half percent renewal.

Mayor Franklin says with the tax they established four years ago, they’ve beefed up the city’s safety forces, adding 16 police officers and 18 firefighters.