Voting options for Tuesday’s primary election in Ohio

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by midnight on Monday, April 27

(WYTV) – If you’re planning to vote in this year’s Ohio primary, your ballot has to be postmarked by midnight on Monday, April 27.

You can also drop it off in-person at your local board of elections by Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Also, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says there’s a solution if you requested a ballot but never received it in the mail.

“It’s been state law for a long time and that is that if you requested on time but don’t receive it, you may vote a provisional ballot. I expect that those provisional ballots will be counted but as you know, provisional ballots are then considered after the polls close,” he said.

Election workers will review any provisional ballots to make sure they are legitimate.

In-person voting will be done on Tuesday, April 28 but only for people with disabilities who require it.