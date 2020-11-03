Voters wearing political clothing report being turned away from polling places

The Mahoning County Board of Elections said these voters should not have been turned away

(WYTV) – We’ve been getting multiple calls into our newsroom from voters who said they were turned away at the polls for wearing political clothing.

According to Joyce Kale Pesta from the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Ohio law says voters cannot wear any political clothing when they go to the polling place. However, as long as these voters are not causing a scene because of their support for a particular candidate, they won’t be turned away.

A recent Supreme Court ruling in Minnesota determined voters wearing political clothing would not be turned away, provided they were not vocal about their political leanings.

But when we talked to a second person who answered the phone at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, they told us voters are “absolutely not” allowed to wear political clothing.

We have gotten several calls from voters who said they were turned away from their polling place for wearing political clothing.

Kale Pesta said those voters who were turned away are still allowed to vote and should go back to the polling place.

We called the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. They said they would get back to us because they were “unsure.”