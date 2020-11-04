Voters select judge of Mahoning County Court

Joe Schiavoni and J.P. Morgan were running for judge of Mahoning County Court #3 – Sebring

(WYTV) – Joe Schiavoni won the race or judge of Mahoning County Court #3 – Sebring.

According to unofficial voting returns, he received 58% of the votes.

Schiavoni faced J.P. Morgan.

Schiavoni has been an attorney in Ohio since 2005. He primarily handled Workers Compensation cases but also represented parties involved in auto accidents/other personal injury, probate, domestic, contract disputes and criminal matters.

He also served as a State Senator from 2008-2018.

He said he strives to be unbiased and thorough as a judge.