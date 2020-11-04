Voters elect probate judge of Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Your Local Election Headquarters David Engler and Robert Rusu were running for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas -- Probate division by: WYTV Staff Posted: Nov 3, 2020 / 11:18 PM EST / Updated: Nov 3, 2020 / 11:26 PM EST (WYTV) – Robert Rusu won the race for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, according to unofficial voting returns. Those results have Rusu winning 52% of the votes against David Engler. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle