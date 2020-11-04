Voters elect probate judge of Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas

Your Local Election Headquarters

David Engler and Robert Rusu were running for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas -- Probate division

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – Robert Rusu won the race for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, according to unofficial voting returns.

Those results have Rusu winning 52% of the votes against David Engler.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com