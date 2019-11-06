Voter turnout improves in the Valley since primary

More registered voters in the area hit the polls than the previous election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Voter turnout in the Valley significantly increased since the primary race back in May.

In Mahoning County, 26% of registered voters cast ballots. This is over 10% higher than in May.

In Trumbull County, 30% of registered voters cast ballots, which is 15% greater than the last election.

Columbiana County saw nearly a 20% increase in voter turnout, with 37% of registered voters hitting the polls.

Mercer County had 34% of registered voters head to the polls, but this count is unofficial because it may not include absentee voters due to an issue with the machines.

Voter turnout was down from the previous general election, however, which recorded voter turnout around 54% in Mahoning and Columbiana counties.