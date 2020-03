Early voters won't get to vote again if their candidate dropped out of the race

(WYTV) – Election Day in Ohio is two weeks away but several thousand Valley residents have already cast their ballots.

In Mahoning County, 430 people participated in early voting. Trumbull County had 531 and Columbiana County had 62.

Votes were also cast by mail. In Mahoning County, 936 ballots were returned, Trumbull County had 546 and Columbiana County had 67.

Early voters won’t get to vote again if their candidate dropped out of the race.