Valley election officials working to confirm poll workers ahead of November election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven weeks from now voters will head to their neighborhood polling places and election directors say they should have plenty of workers to staff them all.

The Mahoning County’s Board of Elections has already started the process of training people to staff its polling locations.

“We just want to make sure here in Mahoning County and this area that we are keeping ahead of the game and expecting what we know is going to happen of having vacancies last minute,” said Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

To cover all 212 precincts in Mahoning County, close to 800 poll workers and supervisors are needed for Election Day. In Trumbull County, the number is around 645 and in Columbiana County, 350 will be needed.

“Right now, our number of interested people is more than double that number, so we’re very pleased with the recruiting that’s been going on in the state,” said Bryce Miner, deputy director of the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

But not all 88 counties across the state are having the same level of success, especially those with higher instances of COVID-19.

“Long before anybody had ever heard of COVID-19, we knew that poll worker recruitment was going to be an important priority,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Besides offering training to poll workers, election directors say additional safeguards will be in place to protect them. Miner said each poll worker will get a face mask and gloves. They will also be given a gown and face shield if they choose.

Recruiting efforts are expected to continue right up until November.

