Valley Congressman Tim Ryan appears during DNC roll call to nominate Biden

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – During Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention, a tape was played of Congressman Tim Ryan and IBEW organizer Josh Abernathy nominating Joe Biden as part of the Ohio delegation.

“It seems like every time working people believe in a Donald Trump promise they wind up getting screwed. Well, Joe Biden has more than just a promise. He actually has a plan to bring jobs back to America,” Abernathy said.

“Like electric vehicles, our national network of vehicle charging infrastructure, it’ll create good-paying jobs for skilled union workers like Josh and the future will be made in America. Ohio cast 20 votes for Senator Bernie Sanders and 134 votes for the next president, Joe Biden. O-H!” Ryan said.

Ryan filmed his nomination outside of Lordstown Motors.