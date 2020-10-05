Uber has a plan to get voters out to the polls

The CEO said "Uber is uniquely positioned to help move people to the polls" so the company is aiming to do just that

(WYTV) – With the presidential election less than a month away, Uber wants to make sure voters can make it out to the polls.

The company said Monday it will be helping voters find their polling locations through an in-app poll-finding feature.

Uber is also offering 50% off for roundtrip rides to poll locations.

It’s part of Uber’s “Get Out The Vote” initiative, assuring everyone has access to vote regardless of barriers like transportation.

“In August, I wrote in the New York Times that we would help every driver and delivery person register to vote—and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers — and everyone who uses our platform — will have a stronger voice in our democracy. I know that Uber is uniquely positioned to help move people to the polls, so over the course of the next two months, we’ll work to ensure every American citizen, regardless of the barriers they face, can cast their vote.”

For more information on finding ways to safely get out to the polls, listen to Uber’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ podcast.