Twice as many Ohioans request mail-in ballots compared to 2016

Tens of thousands of voters in the Mahoning Valley have requested absentee ballots

(WYTV) – More than 2 million Ohioans have requested mail-in ballots — that’s twice as many as were requested at this time in 2016.

Mahoning County requested 38,000 absentee ballots.

Trumbull County requested 37,500.

Columbiana County requested 13,700.

In Pennsylvania, several counties want to see changes made to the way absentee ballots are processed. Counties are asking to process absentee ballots up to three weeks before Election Day because of the expected demand.

Pennsylvania could have close to 3 million people voting by mail this year.

If a change isn’t made, it’s possible election results could be delayed for days while the ballots are counted.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in Ohio is October 31. In Pennsylvania, it’s October 27.

Ohio residents have until October 5 to register to vote. Early voting runs October 6 through November 2.

Pennsylvanians have until October 19 to register to vote. Early voting is already underway there and runs through October 27.