Trumbull County rides red wave on election night

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Could it be deja vu? In a repeat scenario from four years ago, President Donald Trump once again wins Trumbull County, which was once deep-blue.

Unofficial election results show more Trumbull County voters cast their ballots for President Donald Trump than they did four years ago.

According to numbers from the Trumbull County Board of Elections, Trump received 4,700 more votes than he did in 2016. A transition that appeared in local races, too.

Republican candidates Mike Loychik, Sandra O’Brien, and Niki Frencko all ousting Democrat incumbents.

Trumbull County Republican Party Vice President Jacki Loges says the results not only show the determination of the GOP candidates but the ability to pull voters from the other side.

“We as Republicans did not propel our candidates to office, we needed the help of the Democrats, and we are fully aware that many Democrats did cross over to support our candidates,” Loges said.

Democrat Representative Mike O’Brien, D-64th District, narrowly retained his seat, overcoming Republican Martha Yoder by just 370 votes. O’Brien says it was the closest race he’s had.

“When you have Donald Trump and Christina Haga working down a ticket sometimes it is tough to be on the opposite side of that,” O’Brien said. “The constituency, over the years, has been creeping towards the middle and now, actually, has turned quite red,” O’Brien said.