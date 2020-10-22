Top Ohio election official warns of late returns on Election Day due to absentee ballots

This year, the state is setting records for the number of people voting by mail

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in Howland Wednesday for the ribbon cutting on the new exhibit at the Medici Museum of Art in Howland. He also talked about the upcoming election.

Secretary LaRose said he is impressed at the number of Ohioans who have taken advantage of voting by mail and early in-person voting.

This year, the state is setting records for the number of people voting by mail. Because of that, LaRose says election officials are taking extra steps to keep the public informed about how many absentee ballots still need to be counted after election night.

“If there is a large number of absentee ballots and there is a tight margin, whether it’s the top of the ticket or all the way down, people need to know that,” LaRose said. “We are going to report right there at the top of our election reporting website how many outstanding absentee ballots there are.”

Early, in-person voting is now available every day through November 2. LaRose also suggests getting your absentee ballots in to your local board of elections by the 2nd to have those ballots postmarked by Election Day.