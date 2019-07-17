Tim Ryan qualifies for second Democratic debate

(WYTV) – CNN has picked presidential candidates for its second round of Democratic debates later this month.
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is among the 20 candidates:
- Michael Bennet (Colorado senator)
- Joe Biden (former vice president)
- Cory Booker (New Jersey senator)
- Steve Bullock (Montana governor)
- Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana mayor)
- Julian Castro (former Housing and Urban Development secretary)
- Bill de Blasio (New York mayor)
- John Delaney (former Maryland representative)
- Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii representative)
- Kirsten Gillibrand (New York senator)
- Kamala Harris (California senator)
- John Hickenlooper (former Colorado governor)
- Jay Inslee (Washington governor)
- Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota senator)
- Beto O’Rourke (former Texas representative)
- Tim Ryan (Ohio representative)
- Bernie Sanders (Vermont senator)
- Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts senator)
- Marianne Williamson (author)
- Andrew Yang (businessman)
The candidates will be split among two debates on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, each starting at 8 p.m. on CNN.
CNN said it will have a random drawing to determine the candidate lineup each night.