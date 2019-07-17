Tim Ryan qualifies for second Democratic debate

CNN said it will have a random drawing to determine the candidate lineup for the two nights

(WYTV) – CNN has picked presidential candidates for its second round of Democratic debates later this month.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is among the 20 candidates:

Michael Bennet (Colorado senator)

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Cory Booker (New Jersey senator)

Steve Bullock (Montana governor)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana mayor)

Julian Castro (former Housing and Urban Development secretary)

Bill de Blasio (New York mayor)

John Delaney (former Maryland representative)

Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii representative)

Kirsten Gillibrand (New York senator)

Kamala Harris (California senator)

John Hickenlooper (former Colorado governor)

Jay Inslee (Washington governor)

Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota senator)

Beto O’Rourke (former Texas representative)

Tim Ryan (Ohio representative)

Bernie Sanders (Vermont senator)

Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts senator)

Marianne Williamson (author)

Andrew Yang (businessman)

The candidates will be split among two debates on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, each starting at 8 p.m. on CNN.

CNN said it will have a random drawing to determine the candidate lineup each night.