CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just less than a month before voters head to the polls, the two candidates battling for Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s seat will face off in their first and only statewide debate.

On economic pressures

VANCE: “I believe we’ve gone in a fundamentally bad direction over the last couple of years. I believe people deserve to go to the grocery store without breaking the bank.”

The candidates:

Tim Ryan: Ohio congressman (D-13th)

JD Vance: venture capitalist, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The rules:

Each candidate will have five minutes to answer the topic question. During this time, moderators will be allowed to jump in to make sure that both JD Vance and Tim Ryan are given equal time to answer within the five-minute window.

The moderators, FOX 8’s Joe Toohey and NBC4i’s Colleen Marshall will also have an option to jump in with follow-up questions. A bell will signal when the time is up.

The polls:

In a September, FOX 8/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters supported Republican candidate JD Vance, who led his opponent, Tim Ryan, 44% to 40% in the race for U.S. Senate. Thirteen percent of voters are still undecided, with 3% planning to vote for someone else.

“Independent voters favor JD Vance by a two-point margin, 51% of which name the economy as their most important issue. Additionally, a stark gender divide exists on the Senate ballot, reflective of other Senate polling this cycle. Men break for Vance by 19 points, whereas women break for Ryan by eight points,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.