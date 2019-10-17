Struthers fire department outgrows station, asking voters to approve levy

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in Struthers will decide if they are for or against a new fire station. The current station was built in 1942 and the department said they have outgrown it.

The fire station’s garage was designed to house two fire trucks back in 1942, but it wasn’t designed for today’s trucks. Only one can fit at a time. The department said the new station will offer more space and safety features.

The new location is also on Elm Street–less than half a mile from the current station.

Fire Chief Bill Smicox said this is the first fire levy he’s seen proposed in his 30 years with the department.

“Being vocal, I have not seen or heard anything negative. The positive response from the public and the business has been outstanding, overwhelming almost,” Simcox said.