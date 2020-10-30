Safety precautions will be put in place for voters on Election Day

Mahoning County got a more than $700,000 grant to pay for all of its COVID-fighting equipment at the polls and for early voting

(WYTV) – This election has been and will be unlike any other. Your vote is important and so is your safety. Here are some of the things you’ll see at the polling locations to protect your health.

Voting has been strong and will continue to be that way through Tuesday.

Poll workers will have plenty of equipment to protect against COVID-19 — all will be wearing gloves and they can put on masks and/or a face shield. Each polling place will also have plenty of hand sanitizer for voters and workers.

“The things that we bought, I think, we should use every election. It’s just a safety precaution for everybody. Always,” said Joyce Kale-Pesta, director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

This election cost Mahoning County over $2 million. That amount includes the primary. Counties pay for elections in Ohio.

Mahoning County got a more than $700,000 grant to pay for all of its COVID-fighting equipment at the polls and for early voting.

Each polling location will take your temperature and have acrylics as a barrier between voters and the poll workers. It’s an extra layer of protection.

“Anybody can vote, so if someone comes in who has COVID and they don’t want to wear a mask, the acrylics will protect the workers. It will also protect the other voters,” Kale-Pesta said.

There is also another voting option. Mahoning County has enough poll workers, so voters can choose to stay in their car and fill out a ballot.

“You know, people who don’t want to come in to the polls who might have a cold or flu, they can vote curbside,” Kale-Pesta said.

Pennsylvania is also saying that voting will be safe. Poll workers will make sure voting stations are sanitized between voters. The state also recommends you put together a COVID kit and bring a mask, hand sanitizer and pen.

“You will be asked to stay 6 feet apart while waiting in line to vote and you will need to wear a mask when you are waiting in line and voting,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Early voters in Mahoning County used pencils left over from years of giving them away at the Canfield Fair. Voters on Election Day will get more of a stylus to use while voting.