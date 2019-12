Election officials recounted votes for the Washingtonville police levy and Salem City income tax

(WYTV) – The Columbiana County Board of Elections held two recounts from the November election. The results stayed the same from election night.

The Washingtonville police levy remained tied with 31 votes yes and 31 no.

The Salem City income tax passed by just nine votes, 1,232 voted yes and 1,221 voted no.

It was a renewal for a quarter percent tax that expires at the end of next year. The money is used for capital improvements including street paving.