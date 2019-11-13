Rep. Tim Ryan endorses presidential candidate

(WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has made an endorsement in the presidential race.
Ryan, a former Democratic presidential candidate, is endorsing Joe Biden.
Since Donald Trump took office, he has manufactured trade wars that put profit over people and hurt farmers, workers, and small businesses. America can’t afford a president who jeopardizes the success and dignity of its workers to make himself feel tough. America needs a leader who will put working communities and the middle class first. America needs Joe Biden.Rep. Tim Ryan (D-13th District)
Biden’s Ohio endorsements include former longtime Congressman Edward Feighan, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, former Columbus City Councilmember Mary Jo Hudson, State Senator Herceal Craig, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, and other local leaders.