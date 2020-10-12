Race for seat on Trumbull Co. Board of Commissioners heats up between Polivka, Frenchko

The race to fill the commissioners seat currently held by Dan Polivka has been heated

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In Trumbull County, two seats on the Board of County Commissioners are up for re-election. We dive into what has been a contentious race between long-time politician and county Democratic Party chair Dan Polivka and his Republican challenger Niki Frenchko.

“I drink the same water that all the other Trumbull Countians drink,” he said.

The comment was directed at Frenchko, even after the county Board of Elections decided she was a county resident.

“We can do things better, we can do things differently,” she said.

Polivka and Frenchko both say economic development is a priority. Polivka says despite the pandemic, they’ve been able to move forward with projects like the Endurance, LG Chem battery plant and TJX warehouse.

“Those are some good things in Trumbull County that I’ve assisted and supported all of those projects and would like to continue to help make Trumbull County as business-friendly as possible,” he said.

While Frenchko thinks the county can do more to entice businesses to come here.

“We have the Regional Chamber of Commerce, we have the Port Authority and those are regional, OK, they’re not local, and we need a team of people here in Trumbull County who are going to market us,” she said.

In an interview at Women’s Park, Frenchko said she’d like to improve the county’s reputation, specifically for hiring, promotions and how bids are awarded.

“What I’d like to see is a civil service commission and a citizen oversight committee where we have a rubric and we’re actually ranking the applicants so that people are hired and promoted based on their knowledge and experience for the job as opposed to their connection or relationship with a commissioner,” she said.

While Polivka says he’d like to keep working to make sure the county is doing what it can to help businesses.

“Just to continue to improve the business-friendly atmosphere I’ve been working on that our building department, we’ve turned around, but to continue to offer incentives to compete with other big communities to bring businesses here,” he said.