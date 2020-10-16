Poll workers pull double duty sanitizing for voters in Trumbull County

Poll workers are taking on extra duties this year by making sure all voting equipment you touch is sanitized

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Workers at the Trumbull County Board of Elections are working hard to count your votes and keep you safe.

“Everything that anybody could possible touch is being wiped down and sanitized,” said Heleena Thomas, poll worker.

From the stylus used to sign in and the pens held to mark your ballot, it’s all sprayed and cleaned before someone else touches it. They’re using a hospital-grade cleaner called Virex to eliminate any possible germs

“We are sanitizing non-stop around the clock. Between poll books, the stylus, the privacy booths, the pens, the chairs, the floors, counters, everything,” Thomas said.

Deputy Director Ron Massullo said with help from the Ohio Secretary of State, they’ve been able to recruit an “army.”

“Basically, a new army that’s gonna be out there helping voters of Trumbull County feel comfortable in their polling locations,” Massullo said.

Every polling location will have extra staff to help with all the cleaning.

“We want to make sure they are safe voting, especially since this is such an important election this year is what everybody is telling us. We want everybody to know that is safe to come here and vote,” Thomas said.

All these cleaning efforts are being implemented for early voting and will carry over to the county’s 55 polling locations on Election Day.