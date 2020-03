Voters would still be able to send in absentee ballots by mail

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s lawmakers voted to delay the primary election over COVID-19 concerns.

Members of the State House of Representatives and Senate voted in favor of a measure that would push the date for the Primary from April 28 to June 2 — the same now as Ohio’s.

The measure will go to Governor Tom Wolf for signing later this week.