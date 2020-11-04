Paul Gains retains Mahoning County prosecutor’s position

(WYTV) – Paul Gains will keep his position as Mahoning County prosecutor.

He was re-elected with just over 50% of the votes, according to unofficial voting returns.

Marty Desmond challenged Gains for the position.

Gains touted his nearly 24 years of experience as a prosecutor, 15 years as a defense attorney as well as his former work as a Youngstown police officer. He said he’d support “cost-effective” alternatives to prosecution, like Drug and Mental Health courts, as well as cleaning up distressed neighborhoods by foreclosing on vacant and foreclosed properties for demolition.