Over a million Ohioans request mail-in ballots for primary

Requests are also way up in Pennsylvania

(WYTV) – More than a million Ohioans have requested to vote by mail in the state’s primary election.

Of the applications received, 692,000 are Democratic ballots, 494,000 are Republican and 65,000 are nonpartisan.

Of the mail-in ballots that have been returned, 267,000 are Democratic ballots, 158,000 are Republican and 20,000 are nonpartisan.

In Mahoning County, more than 26,000 mail-in ballots were requested — 18,000 Democrat and 7,700 Republican.

In Trumbull County, 22,000 were requested — 15,000 Democrat and 6,800 Republican.

In Columbiana County, 8,300 were requested — 3,500 Democrat and 4,200 Republican.

There will be no in-person voting for Ohio’s primary. Applications for an absentee ballot must be received at your county’s board of elections before noon on Saturday, April 25.

Pennsylvania’s primary election has been moved back to June 2 and the requests for mail-in ballots are way up.

So far, Pennsylvania counties have processed more than 283,000 applications for mail-in ballots. Four years ago, there were only 84,000 requests for absentee ballots.

Requests for Democratic ballots outpaces Republican requests by a 3-1 margin.