Ohio secretary of state shares options voters will have to cast ballots this November

"The election in Ohio is going to be safe," said Secretary of State Frank LaRose

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Election Day is three months away and Monday night, Secretary of State Frank LaRose held a Facebook Live town hall to update voters on Ohio’s safety preparations.

LaRose said voter safety, especially at the polls, is vital and he takes it very seriously.

He outlined the options voters will have to cast their ballots in November.

Early voting starts in 63 days and will last for four weeks.

You can also vote by mail for four weeks. Ohio has been doing this for 20 years or so and according to LaRose, about 25% of voters use this process.

The secretary of state’s office will be sending out absentee ballot request forms for you to use around Labor Day. If you don’t want to drop it in the mail box, you can put it in the secure drop box at your county’s board of elections.

If you prefer to vote in person, you’ll still be able to do that. LaRose said that isn’t optional and will always be a choice.

Last month, LaRose issued his “Ready for November” directive, which helps Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections create safe voting environments with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“We pushed 90% of the federal dollars we received directly out to the county boards of elections,” he said. “We didn’t hoard them here in Columbus, we got them out to the county boards so they could be used to make sure our county boards of elections can procure the supplies they need, whether it’s PPE, the shields that they want for their polling locations or even signage to remind people about the correct six feet of social distance. So the election in Ohio is going to be safe.”

LaRose also talked about the need for poll workers come Election Day. He’s asking 35,000 Ohioans to sign up.

He’s also asking Ohioans to register to vote if they haven’t already.