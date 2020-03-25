Closings and delays
Ohio lawmakers set April deadline for postponed election, cancel school testing

Elections

Voting will now be done by absentee ballot

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have approved a bill canceling mandatory school testing this year.

The change came as part of wide-ranging legislation passed unanimously on Wednesday by House and Senate lawmakers to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

The bill would set an April 28 deadline for voting in the postponed March 17 primary. Voting will be done by absentee ballot.

The legislation also would grant recent nursing graduates a temporary certificate to allow them to begin work immediately, and it addresses numerous other disruptions Ohioans are experiencing because of the virus.

