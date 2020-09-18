National Black Voters’ Day encourages exercising right to vote

(WYTV) – There are two and a half weeks — until October 5 — left to register to vote in Ohio.

Friday marks “National Black Voters’ Day,” meant to emphasize the importance of encouraging African Americans to exercise their right to vote, especially with the upcoming presidential election.

“With everything that’s going on across the nation, with the activism, we just want to make sure that those who are ready to go vote have their voices heard, specifically in the Black community. We want to make sure Black voices are heard, and we want to make sure they have a plan to do so,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Mayor Brown said it’s just as important for minority voters to decide now whether they want to vote absentee by mail, vote early at their Board of Elections or go to their local polling place on November 3.