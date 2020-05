Four precincts could be closed on election day if they do not get the workers

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Board of Elections is in need of poll workers for the June 2 primary.

Workers are needed in four precincts: Hempfield Township 2, Hermitage SE-1, Hermitage SE-2 and Wilmington Township.

Those polling places could be closed on election day if they do not get the workers.

Poll workers must be registered to vote.

If interested, call the Mercer County Board of Elections at 419-586-2215.