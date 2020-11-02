Mahoning County seeing record number of early voters, absentee ballots

Even with Monday's cooler temperatures, people still stood in line to cast their ballots

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – With Election Day less than 24 hours away, local election headquarters have seen an increase in early voters.

“This past weekend, we probably voted close to 2,000 voters and we expect by tomorrow night, we will have close to 60% of votes in with early and absentee votes,” said Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

“When people want to come and vote, whether if it’s 70 degrees or 30 degrees snowing and rain, people come and vote. We’ve seen it this election that regardless of what we’ve seen, that people have been voting on a steady basis every day,” McCabe said.

With this year’s election, McCabe says he’s noticed an excitement from people regardless of who they are voting for.

He expects to see around 70,000 people vote before Tuesday.

“Across Ohio and Mahoning County especially, no one has ever seen this type of early vote between the absentees of 50,000 and the early vote, potentially 18,000 by 2 p.m. today,” McCabe said.

Jessica Ferrick, of Poland, is voting for the first time. She says her opinion is worth something.

“I think every single vote matters especially with Ohio being a swing state. I think it’s honestly more important to vote. If you can do something no matter how small then you should do it,” she said.

McCabe predicts voting on Election Day will be pretty steady with not too many lines. He encourages those who haven’t cast their ballots to vote beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.