Mahoning County election officials say signature verification part of election process

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is clearing things up about the signatures for mail in-ballots.

Director Joyce Kale-Pesta said signatures change over the years and there may be many reasons. One can be because of a medical condition.

Kale-Pesta admits even her signature can change. One minute it may be small another minute it may be too large, but says they will be doing their best to verify signatures. If they have any questions, voters will be contacted.

“We’ve always been told in court that we aren’t handwriting experts. We do the best we can, but if it’s a signature that we have that is close, we just call them and ask them if they actually signed it,” Kale-Pesta said.

If the voter can’t be reached, a form will be sent to verify the signature. If there is a large disparity in the signature, the voter will be asked to come to the Board of Elections in person and show identification.