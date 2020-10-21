Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has renewal levy on ballot

For a homeowner with a $100,000 house, the annual cost is $97.29

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County residents will see Issue 2 on their ballots again this year.

It is the annual Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities renewal levy.

The 3-mil levy is a renewal, so there are no new taxes.

It was first passed in 2001.

For a homeowner with a $100,000 house, the annual cost is $97.29.

The funds cover 56% of the MCBDD services for over 1,500 individuals in the community.

MCBDD services include school services at the Leonard Kirtz School, early intervention for children up to age 3, adult services, transportation services and residential needs and home modifications.

The MCBDD employs 45 social workers who coordinate these services for people with disabilities.

During the pandemic, MCBDD has also helped people safely return to work and obtain services safely in their homes, provided personal protective equipment to providers to keep everyone safe and coordinated with food banks to provide meals for our families who are struggling.