Local Democrats gather to stress importance of voting in this year’s election

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says this is the most important election in our lifetime

(WYTV) – Local Democrats are encouraging people across Ohio to make a plan to vote ahead of Election Day.

It’s part of the Biden for President: Ohio’s O-H-I-Vote statewide tour.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Congressman Tim Ryan were at Monday’s event at Trumbull County’s Early Voting Center.

They talked with community members about the process of early voting.

Mayor Franklin says this is the most important election in our lifetime.

“We want to make sure that they know their vote is safe, that we have strategies in place and that everything is secured. It’s easy, it’s safe and we welcome them to come out and let their voices be heard,” he said.

“We’re really wanting to encourage everybody to get your vote in early so we don’t have too much action on Election Day,” Ryan said.

Monday marks eight days until Election Day.

Donald Trump, Jr. was also in town campaigning for the president.