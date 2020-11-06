Levy renewal ensures mental health recovery services in Columbiana County

The number of votes for the renewal almost doubled the amount of no votes

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The renewal levy for the Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board passed. It’s a 1.3 mill levy that will start in 2022.

This will allow the department to continue providing services to county residents, such as prevention and recovery for substance abuse issues. It will also allow them to help people with mental health issues, due to the pandemic.

“One of the things we are seeing right now is people are struggling with their feelings, unlike anything they really ever experienced before. Those feelings are really confusing and concerning to people,” said Marcy Patton, spokesperson for the board. “

