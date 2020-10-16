If you haven’t received your absentee ballot yet, don’t worry, they’re still in the mail

"There was a third-party vendor, Midwest Direct, that got some of the ballots out late across the State of Ohio"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We are less than three weeks from Election Day and some voters who requested absentee ballots have already received them in the mail while others are still waiting.

A lot of people reached out to us through our Report-It feature asking where their ballot is.

We spoke to officials in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties and both say if you requested a ballot and haven’t received it, you should get it soon.

As of Tuesday, 52,000 voters in Mahoning County applied for absentee ballots compared to 28,000 in the 2016 election.

Whether voters requested them in the summer or last month, ballots were not mailed out until Oct. 6. But, not every ballot went in the mail that day, even if it said they did on the counties’ websites.

“There was a third-party vendor, Midwest Direct, that got some of the ballots out late across the State of Ohio, but we’ve been assured that all of the ballots are in the mail,” said Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

“We’re very confident that either today, meaning Friday or Saturday, all ballots will be received at the voters’ residence,” said Ron Massullo, deputy director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

If you don’t receive your ballot by Monday, Massullo says to call the board of elections.

If you have your absentee ballot, you can return it in a couple of ways. You can mail it, but you will need to put first-class postage on it, or you can go to your county’s board of elections and put it in their dropbox.