Gov. DeWine reassures community that voting during COVID-19 case spike still safe

(WYTV) – As the COVID-19 case numbers continue to spike in Ohio, some voters are worried about showing up to the polls — whether it’s on Election Day or in the days leading up to it.

Governor Mike DeWine was asked during his Thursday press conference what he would tell those people about the threat of the virus.

“I’m not discouraging people from going today, tomorrow or this weekend — that’s great. But if people want to wait until Election Day, you’re going to already have half the people voted and so there’s going to be fewer people. But I think being careful, wearing a mask, keeping a distance — if there is a line, standing back, respecting where that other person is. Get in and vote and leave. I think that is just as safe as going to a grocery store and some of the other things people do,” he said.

There is still time for voters to request an absentee ballot by the Saturday deadline.

Ballots must be counted if they are postmarked by Nov. 2. They have to get to the boards of elections by Nov. 13.

Early in-person voting at boards of elections offices or early voting centers continues through Monday.

Election Day is on Tuesday.