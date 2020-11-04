Frenchko ousts Polivka for Trumbull County commissioner’s seat

The race was not without controversy

(WYTV) – Niki Frencko has defeated incumbent Dan Polivka for Trumbull County Commissioner.

That’s according to unofficial results from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Polivka has served as a county commissioner since the early 80s. Before that, he served on Warren City Council.

The race was not without controversy.

Frenchko criticized comments that Polivka made about her residency after the county Board of Elections decided she was a county resident.

Meanwhile, Polivka accused Frenchko’s campaign of making “false claims” regarding Polivka’s views on the Veterans Resource Center.