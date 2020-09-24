Farmers from Trumbull, Ashtabula counties gather to rally for President Trump

"The average public out there overlooks the farmer all the time and here's a chance for us to... show the people the worth of the American farmer"

(WYTV) – Wednesday evening, farmers from a couple of Ohio counties gathered to rally for President Donald Trump.

With the 2020 election less than two months away, many Americans have continued to weigh in about their thoughts on their favorite candidate.

So on Wednesday, farmers in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties rallied together and spoke on why they feel President Trump should remain in office.

“People in government need to listen to what they have to say. The average public out there overlooks the farmer all the time and here’s a chance for us to get together, flex muscle a little bit and show the people the worth of the American farmer in Trumbull and Ashtabula county,” said Denny Malloy, of Cortland.

Malloy, who grew up in a Democratic household, believes the party isn’t what it used to be. So when the 2016 election came around, there was no hesitation on who his vote would go to.

“It’s not the party my parents belonged to, my grandparents, and it’s not the party of John F. Kennedy. It’s gone too far away from the base and they are not in touch with the people. Being out here with the farmers, the Democratic party has no clue how the food gets on the table each and every day,” Malloy said.

Farmer Richard Bonner says President Trump is the first president who has kept his promises and done what he said he would do. He also described him as a president who aligns with his own values; God, the country and family.

“Deregulation was a big thing. His foreign policy — he’s finally getting it right over there, bringing the troops home and saying we don’t have to fight needless wars. He’s kept all of his commitments. The veterans, I mean, we can go on for a half-hour with the stuff he got done that other people just talk about,” Bonner said.

Farmer Tommy Yuhasz, of Ashtabula County, says after the Chinese retaliated against American farmers, it put them in a really bad spot. But with the help of President Trump, they were able to pay their bills.

“What has the Democrats done? What are they doing for people? This thing they’re doing in Washington, working against Trump, when you go to Washington, you’re not even supposed to think what party you’re in, you do what’s good for the country,” Yuhasz said.

“People need to be engaged in politics. Just because it has a D in front of their name because that’s what their parents had, they need to do research themselves to see where they fit in. Look at the morals and ethics of both parties and look at what’s going on in the world,” Malloy said.