Elections board decides to keep asst. prosecutor on ballot after challenge for removal

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) - Mahoning County is receiving many questions about absentee ballots. It has gotten 8,500 applications for them so far. Both parties have sent mailings that you fill out to get a ballot.

"None of them are illegal. Some of them are convoluted because they don't give all of the information that the voter needs to give us," said Joyce Kale-Pesta, Mahoning County Elections director.