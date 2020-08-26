Drive-thru voter registration event planned in Youngstown

The League of Women Voters and Congregation Rodef Sholom are hosting the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive-thru voter registration site is scheduled for Thursday in Youngstown.

The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St., Youngstown.

You may drive-thru at any time during the designated hours and will not be permitted to exit

your vehicle for the health and safety reasons.

All vendors will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

On Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m. Congregation Rodef Sholom and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown will host an interfaith, get out the vote Shabbat; entitled MitzVote Shabbat.

MitzVote Shabbat will be streamed to Congregation Rodef Sholom’s Facebook page.