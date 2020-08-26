LIVE NOW /
Drive-thru voter registration event planned in Youngstown

Elections

The League of Women Voters and Congregation Rodef Sholom are hosting the event

Credit: William Whitehurst/The Image Bank/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive-thru voter registration site is scheduled for Thursday in Youngstown.

The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St., Youngstown.

The League of Women Voters and Congregation Rodef Sholom are hosting the event.

You may drive-thru at any time during the designated hours and will not be permitted to exit
your vehicle for the health and safety reasons.

All vendors will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

On Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m. Congregation Rodef Sholom and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown will host an interfaith, get out the vote Shabbat; entitled MitzVote Shabbat.

MitzVote Shabbat will be streamed to Congregation Rodef Sholom’s Facebook page.

