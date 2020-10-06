Dozens line up Tuesday to cast their vote early in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Early voting is now underway in Ohio. Tuesday is the first day of what’s going to be a very long election season.

Dozens of people lined up at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tuesday morning, ready to cast their vote.

If you are voting early, there are some things you need to know before heading to the polls.

If you live in Mahoning or Columbiana counties, you can vote early at your county board of elections office

If you live in Trumbull County, the board has moved the location for early voting to the former Chase Bank building

“The one thing I keep telling people is have a plan. Decide — if it’s in person, are you going to mail it in or wait until the day of election? But have a plan of how you’re going to cast your vote,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown. “We want to make sure in the City of Youngstown, it’s going to be safe, it’s going to be easy and we’re going to make sure all of the provisions are there for you to go out and vote.”

At the Mahoning County Board of Elections, there are a lot of different things to keep you safe, such as required temperature checks and masks.

Early voting runs up and until Election Day on November 3. Hours differ per county, so check with your county board of elections: