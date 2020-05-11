Director of elections encourages Pennsylvania not to procrastinate mail-in voting

"I would strongly encourage any voter who is considering voting by mail to do it now," said Jeff Greenburg, of Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania primary election was moved to June 2 because of the coronavirus. In Mercer County, director of elections Jeff Greenburg said 84 of 85 locations will be open.

A nursing home in Grove City won’t be used and voters who typically go there are being asked to go where they voted in March during the special election.

Despite the availability of in-person voting, Greenburg said his office has processed about 5,000 mail-in ballot applications and has 2,000 waiting. That’s 7,000 hoping to vote by mail.

He asks voters to remain patient. He and his team are working hard to get them done.

“I would strongly encourage any voter who is considering voting by mail to do it now,” Greenburg said. “If you wait another two weeks, it’s going to get tough and it’s going to get very difficult for us, and the Postal Service and the voter to turn around an absentee ballot in less than seven days if you wait until the deadline.”

He also said results will take longer because of vote by mail and he and his staff will start tallying those votes June 3 at 9 a.m.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot on VotesPA’s website.