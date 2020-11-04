David Ditzler wins Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat Your Local Election Headquarters Steven Kristan and David Ditzler were running for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 3, 2021 by: WYTV Staff Posted: Nov 3, 2020 / 11:39 PM EST / Updated: Nov 3, 2020 / 11:43 PM EST (WYTV) – David Ditzler won the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 3, 2021. According to unofficial voting returns, he received more than 55% of the votes against Steven Kristan. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle