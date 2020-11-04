David Ditzler wins Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat

Steven Kristan and David Ditzler were running for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 3, 2021

(WYTV) – David Ditzler won the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 3, 2021.

According to unofficial voting returns, he received more than 55% of the votes against Steven Kristan.

