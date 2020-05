Robert Herron served as county prosecutor for over 40 years

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron will not be seeking re-election this fall, according to the Morning Journal.

Herron informed the Columbiana County Democratic Party on Tuesday.

He was unopposed in the primary.

Herron served as county prosecutor for over 40 years.

The Columbiana County Democratic Party will now pick a new candidate to run in November who will face Republican Vito Abruzzino.