CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in Trumbull County passed Cortland’s new police levy.

According to unofficial voting returns, 53.3% voted yes, while 46.7% voted no.

It’s a 1.5-mill continual levy.

The owner of a $100,000 home will pay $52.50 a year.

Police haven’t asked for a new levy since 2015.