Cortland Police Department asking voters to approve levy to hire another officer

Money generated by the levy would also be put toward equipment maintenance and improvement, plus training

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in Cortland will decide if a levy is the answer to helping their police department.

Cortland police are asking for the voters’ support by approving a 1.5 mill continual levy, which would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $52.50 a year.

“I need personnel,” said Police Chief David Morris.

Morris says he needs more officers. Currently, the department has 10 full-time and four part-time police officers.

“We’ve depended a lot on part-time officers over the years to supplement our staff and it is getting very difficult, if not impossible, to hire part-time,” he said.

Ideally, Morris says he’d like to add three full-time positions.

“I understand that’s unrealistic in putting that kind of burden on the residents, so we’re attempting to go for one more. This levy would allow us to hire one additional full-time officer,” he said.

If approved, the levy would bring in $200,000 a year for the department. It’s enough money to not only add a full-time officer to the force, but it would also be put toward the rising cost of equipment maintenance and upgrades, plus training.

“We’d like to think the residents support us in helping us to provide them the best service we can,” Morris said.